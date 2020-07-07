Joseph MEINERS

MEINERS, Joseph Henry Joseph Henry Meiners, age 84, of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Birchwood Care Center in Fairfield Township, Ohio. He was born on December 8, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Marie (Niehoff) Meiners. He was educated at Courter Tech and attended college at the University of Cincinnati. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965. In 1968, he married Carol Becker and together they raised two children, Scott and Shari. Joe was employed for 42 years at Messer Construction where he worked as a construction superintendent. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, in Shandon, and of the St. Aloysius Men's Society. He enjoyed making stained glass and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Carol Meiners; his children, Scott (Melissa) Meiners and Shari (Steve) Lane; three grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, and David; two brothers, Donald and Robert (the late Joanne) Meiners; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Clarence "Red" (Rose) Meiners; and two sisters, Alice (Paul) Wiley and Ruth (Tom) McDonough. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio, on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
