|
|
MERCER, Joseph L. Age 81, of Dayton, OH passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen S. Mercer. He is survived by his twin children Bradley "Joey" (Shannon) Mercer and Jill (Craig) Newburg; grandchildren, Lauren and Sophie Mercer, Macy, Chloe and Keli Newburg; brother, Phillip Herres; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends, and his loving dog "Alfie". Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home (www.schlientzandmoore.com) located at 1632 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church located at 272 Bainbridge Street in Dayton, OH. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetary. Donations may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020