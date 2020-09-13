1/1
JOSEPH MINNICH
MINNICH, Joseph Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nancy (Harmeson) Minnich, and brother, James. He is survived by daughter, Heather L.; son, Shawn C.; nieces, Susan Nickoson, Nancy Kay Gallant, Susan Tighe; and nephews, Mark T. and Stephen R. Harmeson. He was an Air Force veteran, a graduate of Sinclair Community College and retired from General Motors after 41 years. He was active in the Miami Valley Cross Country Ski Club, and volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital as a clown. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 729 and the Kettering-Centerville Kiwanis. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
