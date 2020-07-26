1/1
Joseph MUELLER
1929 - 2020
MUELLER, Joseph R. Joseph R. "Joe" Mueller, 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Leonard's Assisted Living in Centerville, OH. "Josef Müller" was born February 8, 1929, to Pia (Grammling) and Karl Müller in Liebenstadt, Germany. He came to the US in 1950, and was joined the following year by his loving wife, Inge, and two young daughters, Monika and Ingrid. Together they raised five children with the addition of Kurt, Karin and Joseph. After many years of dedicated work honing his mechanical skills, including a business partnership at Moldrite, Joe achieved his life's goal to become the proprietor of his own company, Hawk Tool and Mold Inc., which he operated for 20 years before his retirement in 1999, at the age of 70. He is survived by three daughters, Monika Fryer (Bob) of Bellbrook, OH, Ingrid Warren (Eric) of Vincent, OH, Karin Stamper (Steve) of Dayton, OH; two sons, Kurt Mueller (Nancy) of Miamisburg, OH and Joseph Mueller of Oakwood, OH; sister Agnes Eichinger (Edgar) of Röttingen, Germany; brother, Artur Müller (Friedhilde) of Sandhausen, Germany; thirteen grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Inge Mueller, his wife of 36 years; Rita Mueller, wife from his second marriage of 29 years; brothers Frantz Müller of Erkenbrechtsweiler, Germany and Englebert Müller of Weigental, Germany; sister Pia Frederick of Tipp City, OH; and daughter-in-law, Dianne (Joseph) Mueller of Oakwood, OH. Visitation is Tuesday, July 28th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapter, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at 10:00 am at St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH. followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr. Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Society https://www.leukaemia.org.au/make-a-donation/# or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
