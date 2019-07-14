In memory of my beloved husband Joseph W. Myers Who passed away on June 12, 2018, I would like to express my gratitude to the following; thank you to Springfield Regional nurses and staff, including the Miami Valley Hospice team for providing Joe with phenomenal care during his last days. No words can express the amount of appreciation I have for Ferncliff Funeral Home who's service went above and beyond anything I could have ever expected. Thank you to our granddaughter, Cecelia Howard, for presenting the eulogy at Joe's celebration of life and to Vic Wright for making certain Joe's past co-workers from the DT&I Railroad were aware of Joe's passing. Lastly, thank you to the friends and family who sent flowers, cards and prayers. You are forever in my heart Joe. Your loving wife, Mary. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 14, 2019