NOBLE, Joseph D. "Joe" Age 55, of Brookville, OH, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH, on March 28, 1965, to Juanita F. Combs and the late Lloyd C. Noble. He was employed by Frontier Communications with 21 years of service; and was a member of Communications Workers of America #4780. Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Michele "Mickey" (Jones) Noble; his son, Christopher (Samantha) Noble; his daughter, Brittney Noble; his 3 grandchildren, Annabella Noble, Lily Noble ~ and Everette J. Noble on the way; his siblings, Lorraine (Mike) Kesling, Chuck (Michelle Lamberto) Noble and Sheila (Kevin Hauff) Noble; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Brian Reinicke officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice. The family would like to extend a personal thank you to his hospice nurse, Ashlee Sullivan, for her friendship and compassionate care. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.