Joseph NOBLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOBLE, Joseph D. "Joe" Age 55, of Brookville, OH, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dayton, OH, on March 28, 1965, to Juanita F. Combs and the late Lloyd C. Noble. He was employed by Frontier Communications with 21 years of service; and was a member of Communications Workers of America #4780. Joe is survived by his wife of 38 years, Michele "Mickey" (Jones) Noble; his son, Christopher (Samantha) Noble; his daughter, Brittney Noble; his 3 grandchildren, Annabella Noble, Lily Noble ~ and Everette J. Noble on the way; his siblings, Lorraine (Mike) Kesling, Chuck (Michelle Lamberto) Noble and Sheila (Kevin Hauff) Noble; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Chaplain Brian Reinicke officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice. The family would like to extend a personal thank you to his hospice nurse, Ashlee Sullivan, for her friendship and compassionate care. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 30, 2020
Joe was a great guy and awesome supervisor. He truly cared about his co-workers and team of fleet mechanics. My heart goes out to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Many prayers of comfort.
Chris Caccamo
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Michelle we so sorry to hear about Joe. You and your family are in our prayers. Joe was a great guy. PAM Day and Josh Day
Pam and Josh Day
Friend
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Maynard
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved