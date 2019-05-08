OBER, Joseph W. 67, of Springfield, passed away on May 5, 2019 at The Ohio State Medical University Center. Joe was born June 20, 1951 in Springfield, OH to John F. and Marilyn (Bruss) Ober. He retired from Hartzell Propeller Inc. and enjoyed his retirement as a Champion City Kings season ticket holder. Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Marcella (Daily) Ober; one son, Joseph (Andrea) Ober; one daughter, Brenna (Eric) Franklin; three step-daughters, Julia (Travis) Campbell, Patricia (Robert) Rose, and Cynthia (Derek) Major; fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; five siblings, John C. Ober, Peg (Larry) Brake, Marianne Ober, Doug (Colleen) Ober and Tom (Kristen) Ober; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim Ober and Mark Ober. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday in the Maiden Lane Church of God. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made c/o the Champion City Kings Boosters to all Security National Bank locations. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary