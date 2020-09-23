1/1
Joseph Opperman
{ "" }
OPPERMAN, Joseph Thomas "Joe" Joseph "Joe" Thomas Opperman, age 78, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born January 29, 1942, in Dinsmore Township, Shelby County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by this parents Milo and Odetta (Wical) Opperman; and two brothers William Opperman and Philip Opperman. On September 18, 1965, Joe married Margene (Frilling) who survives him along with three children. Eric (Yuliya) Opperman, grandchildren Milo and Vivian of Oakwood, Ohio; Craig (Angela) Opperman, grandchildren Austin and Jared of West Portsmouth, Ohio; and Christen (Rodger) Shuback, grandchildren Benjamin and Jacob of Dublin, Ohio. Joe was a 1959 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School and held an associate degree. Joe was a public accountant and real estate entrepreneur. He held the position of clerk-treasurer for Mad River Township in 1976-1977. Joe was an avid woodworker, a former member of the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club, enjoyed traveling, auto racing, and bargain hunting at flea markets. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Incarnation at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, in Centerville, Ohio. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 12:30 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Church of the Incarnation
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
September 22, 2020
Margene,
So sorry to hear of Joe's passing. You and your family have our deepest sympathies.
Norman and Janet Barhorst
Norman Barhorst
Friend
September 22, 2020
