Joseph OSTERDAY Sr.

Joseph OSTERDAY Sr. Obituary
OSTERDAY, Sr., Joseph A. Age 76, of Clayton passed away February 8th, 2019. He attended Chaminade High School. He was a certified master mechanic. He owned his own auto repair shop, taught at Patterson Co-op, worked at Emery Air Freight and Complete Auto Transit. He loved cars, racing, teaching and helping others. He was a generous father, who gave freely to friends and family. He is survived by two sisters, five children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
