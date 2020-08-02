PALEY, Dr. Joseph Basil Age 87, of Centerville, passed away in his home on July 26, 2020. Dr. Paley was one of the first Orthopedic Surgeons in Dayton, starting his practice in 1966. He was born in the town of Mytilini on the island of Lesbos, Greece on March 25, 1933, to the late Basilios and Lula Paleologos (Giamougiannis). Joseph immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in 1935, eventually, settling in Newton, New Jersey. He was a 1950 graduate of Newton High School. He received his bachelor's from Syracuse University in 1954. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia in 1958. Joseph enlisted in the United States Army where he was a Captain serving at The United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. While in Carlisle, he met and married Kiki A. Scharff (Kokolis) in 1960. Joseph then completed his Orthopedic Residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. Joseph is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jonathan & Kathy Paley; son, Dr. Kevin Paley; daughter and son-in-law, Allison & Barry Cron; former daughter-in-law, Brigid Paley; and his beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Allison, Nicholas, Julia Paley, Anastacia, William and Sophia Cron. Joseph had many hobbies including gardening, pheasant hunting and fishing, Thursday night poker and traveling. His most passionate pastime was his love for his birthplace. He often traveled back to Greece to see family and friends. He was also a long time member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton. The Paley and Cron families would like to thank Charles Reynolds, Nikki Smith, Ryan Begley, Steve Walker, Tonya Cooper and Stacey Noland. These wonderful caregivers loved him and took care of him around the clock. We cannot express how grateful and how much we appreciate each and every one of you. Funeral services were held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Internment was at Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Dayton in Joseph's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



