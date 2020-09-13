JOSEPH PHENEGAR

PHENEGAR, Joseph W. "Wally" 84, of Urbana, passed away with family beside him Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Mercy McAuley Center. Wally was born June 6, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, to David and Josephine (Toddie) Phenegar. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and The University of Dayton as well as a member of Urbana St. Mary's Church and former member of the Knights of Columbus. Wally retired from the pump industry after a very successful and highly respected career with the majority of his time spent at Robbins and Myers and Netzsch Inc. He was a big fan of Notre Dame, an avid golfer, and always enjoyed the friendships he made along the way. We will always remember his wit and storytelling ability. Survivors include three children, Brian (Kori) Phenegar, Kevin Phenegar and Karen (Tim) Duke; six grandchildren, Adam (Hanna) and Rachel Duke, Dillan Phenegar, Evan Phenegar, Nathan Phenegar and Quinn Phenegar; three great-grandchildren, Jae, Aaliyah and Addie Kay Duke; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine "Kay" Phenegar; and a sister, Mary Feltis. It is with endless gratitude that we thank the staff of The McAuley Center for their unconditional love and care, to Ohio Hospice for keeping him comfortable and peaceful, and to his beloved life long friends for their devoted support. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



