1/1
Joseph PICKETT
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PICKETT, Joseph "Seymour" Joseph "Seymour" Pickett age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away suddenly Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Notasulga, AL, on January 17, 1946, to parents, Early Pickett and Precious Moss- Pickett. He leaves to cherish his memory, 3 children, Derrick, Jason and Nakia Pickett; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and special friends. Services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be at 11am followed by the services at 12 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
12:00 PM
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved