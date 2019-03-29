Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph PRICE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph PRICE Obituary
PRICE, Joseph E. 71 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at . Joseph graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967. He was proceeded in death by his father Joseph E Price Jr. and mother Julia Mae Price. Joseph is survived by (4) sons, Joseph McCutheon (Sherryl), Antonio (Alissa) Haney, Ronnie, Joseph (Brandy) Price. (3) daughters Dairya (Dan) Walker, Nicole Price, Shawnda Stone and special daughter Diona (Jerrod) Staton, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 brother Ronnie (Ticky) Price, 2 sisters Shirley Price and Dorothy Nevins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friend Mr. Joe Soles (deceased) and special thanks to Brother Kenny Mayo and Robin and there Church Family. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 A.M., Greater Allen AME, 1620 W Fifth Street, Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.