PRICE, Joseph E. 71 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at . Joseph graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1967. He was proceeded in death by his father Joseph E Price Jr. and mother Julia Mae Price. Joseph is survived by (4) sons, Joseph McCutheon (Sherryl), Antonio (Alissa) Haney, Ronnie, Joseph (Brandy) Price. (3) daughters Dairya (Dan) Walker, Nicole Price, Shawnda Stone and special daughter Diona (Jerrod) Staton, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 brother Ronnie (Ticky) Price, 2 sisters Shirley Price and Dorothy Nevins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and special friend Mr. Joe Soles (deceased) and special thanks to Brother Kenny Mayo and Robin and there Church Family. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 11:00 A.M., Greater Allen AME, 1620 W Fifth Street, Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019