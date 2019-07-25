|
|
Age 62 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Norman "Randy" Ramsey and his sister Ann. He is survived by his mother Joan Ramsey Bigelow, sisters Cindy (Dallas) and Susan, and brothers Timothy (Cheryl) and Michael (Susan). Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St Henry's Memorial Chapel, Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45409 with interment to follow. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia RD at Grange Hall RD. Memorial Contributions can be made to Homecroft, 245 Valley RD, Xenia, OH 45335, or the Special Olympics of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019