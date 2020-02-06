|
REUMANN, Joseph G. Age 81 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020. He was born July 27, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late John and Ann (nee Fatika) Reumann. On August 26, 1961 he married Arletta Reed. Mr. Reumann worked in the building trades as a sheet metal worker. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving from 1961-1963. He is survived by his wife Arletta "Tatty" Reumann and was preceded in death by his two sisters Rose Marie Arlinghaus and Mary Lou Hurley. Visitation at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton on Friday February 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, with Father Michael Pucke, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park.THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2020