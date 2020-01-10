|
|
RICH, Joseph Carl Beloved husband of the late Freda R. Rich. Loving father of Melissa (Fred) Merritt, Mary Rich, Monica (Tom) Carlson, John Napier, Mike (Tina) Napier, and Norma (Bill) Beckett. Also survived by ten grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, Diane Rich, Larry (Jan) Rich, and many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at age 89. Visitation will be held at Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7127 Dutchland Pkwy, Liberty Township, OH 45044, on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5 PM until time of funeral service at 7 PM. Donations may be made to - Blue Ash, Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church, or American Red Cross. Condolences HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 10, 2020