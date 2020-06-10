RUCKMAN, Joseph Wesley 63, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 18, 1957, the son of Charles Leroy and Beverly Jean (Yount) Ruckman Jr. Joe worked in the parts department at Walker Brothers in Kettering. He was an amateur race car driver and enjoyed racing at Kil Kare Raceway. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Ruckman of Vandalia; wife of 39 years, Kelly J. (Wethington) Ruckman; daughters, Kira Ruckman and Kelly Jo (Shawn) Hampton; grandchildren, Chloe, Cale and Callie Hampton; and sisters, Kimberly Ruckman and Debra (Ken) Bradley. Also surviving is his father-in-law, Marvin A. (Charlena) Wethington; mother-in-law, Jonnie Smedley; sisters-in-law, Marva (Ted) Screws, Julia D. (Jim) Valentine and Connie Wethington; nephews and nieces, Michael and Michaela Stephens, Jesse Bradley, Christopher Hatton, Andrew, Kyle and Joseph Screws, and Chelsea Heilbronner; and his buddy, Sam. Joe was preceded in death by his father; infant son, Wesley Wade Ruckman; nephew, Jason Marshall; and his beloved pet, Blondie Sue. A private service of remembrance will be held by the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.