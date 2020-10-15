1/1
Joseph RUTLEDGE Sr.
RUTLEDGE, Sr., Joseph Claybourn Age 87, born December 23, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Rev. King and Lucy Rutledge, departed this life Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home. Joseph joined church at an early age and followed his spiritual journey to Seventh Day Adventist beliefs. He was a member of Stillwater Seventh Day Adventist Church in Vandalia, Ohio. He retired from the City of Dayton Rehabilitation Center in June 1995 as a Sergeant. He was well liked by all, even the inmates. Joseph will always be remembered for his smile and kind spirit. Preceded in death by his first wife, LaCreta Rutledge; son, Joseph C. Rutledge, Jr.; grandchildren, Sabrina L. Kilgore, Jeffrey K. Corley, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving and devoted wife, Phyllis Joan Rutledge; children, Patricia (Bruce) Bruce, William (Elizabeth) Rutledge, Tina (Jeff) Corley, Earl (Yolanda) Rutledge, Mary (Maurice) Harden, Staycee (Derrick) Smith, all of Dayton; stepchildren, Sonny (Helena) Thornton of Charlotte, NC, Mark Thornton, Mary K. Thornton and Anthony Stipes of Dayton; sisters, Lorelle Goodloe, Phyllis (Charles E., II) Crawford; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Nona Rutledge; brother-in-law, Tracy Decembly, all of Dayton; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside service 1 pm, Friday, October 16, at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
