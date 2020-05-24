|
|
SALE, Joseph Michael On Monday, May 18, 2020, Joseph Michael Sale passed peacefully away at the age of 62 due to complications from the Covid-19 virus. Joe is the son of long time Springfield residents Bill and JoAnne Sale and was born in Elmhurst, IL. Joe was preceded in death by his mother. His is survived by his father Bill, brother's Jeff and John and sister Jennifer Sheehan who will continue on to tell his vibrant life story. He is survived by his wife, life partner, best friend and long haul trucking companion Karol who was at his side to the end of the road. This included his loyal dog Hondo, who traveled with him and Karol on each and every road trip. Joe is the very proud father of three confident and independently strong children; Cyndi, mother to grandchildren Anberlin, Bailey, and Charlotte and Joe's sons Brandon and Emmett. A graduate of Northeastern High School in 1976, Joe joined the Air Force and served for four years. Joe started working in Chicago with Data General (DG), a computer manufacturer, and later transferred to Colorado Springs to help start up the DG manufacturing plant thereand startup his family. He loved the wide opened playground of Colorado and enjoyed fishing, camping and 4-wheeling in his Jeep through some pretty amazing terrain and breath taking vantage points. There are several really good yarns to be told that will live on about those adventures. Joe left Colorado Springs and returned to Springfield working for CRST International in long haul trucking. Joe became a seasoned trainer and drove over 2 million road miles accident free. He really enjoyed and loved the freedom of the road and while home on the weekends looked forward to working in his yard and on personal hobbies. Joe always loved to have a loyal dog at his side. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter and/or Clark County SPCA. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 24, 2020