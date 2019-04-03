SALYERS, Joseph H. "Joe" 72, of Fairborn is tapping his foot with the angels. He passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mossie (Lee) Salyers; brothers, Eugene and Michael Salyers. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; children, Amy (Eddie) Kronenberger of Riverside and Tony (Sherry) Salyers of Beavercreek; honorary son, Steven (Sheri) Combs; brother, Danny (Nikki) Salyers of Kettering; grandchildren, Emily, Dustin, Katie, Dylan and Aiden; and many other family and friends. Joe worked at McCall Printing for 14 years, 25 years with Allen & Williams, BFG, and Smith Construction before retiring. He loved spending time with his family. Joe had a love for cars and anything with a motor, especially the NASCAR races. Joe enjoyed wood-working. He was always willing to lend a hand if a friend or family member needed help. He was loved by most all who met him. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10 am at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Full obituary on www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary