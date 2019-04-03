Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph SALYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph SALYERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph SALYERS Obituary
SALYERS, Joseph H. "Joe" 72, of Fairborn is tapping his foot with the angels. He passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emery and Mossie (Lee) Salyers; brothers, Eugene and Michael Salyers. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; children, Amy (Eddie) Kronenberger of Riverside and Tony (Sherry) Salyers of Beavercreek; honorary son, Steven (Sheri) Combs; brother, Danny (Nikki) Salyers of Kettering; grandchildren, Emily, Dustin, Katie, Dylan and Aiden; and many other family and friends. Joe worked at McCall Printing for 14 years, 25 years with Allen & Williams, BFG, and Smith Construction before retiring. He loved spending time with his family. Joe had a love for cars and anything with a motor, especially the NASCAR races. Joe enjoyed wood-working. He was always willing to lend a hand if a friend or family member needed help. He was loved by most all who met him. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10 am at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Full obituary on www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now