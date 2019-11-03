|
SHANK, Joseph R. Age 97 passed away October 26, 2019, at his home in Springfield, Ohio. He was born at home near Enon, Ohio, on June 7th, 1922, to Harrison and Edna Mary (Martin) Shank. He was a 1941 graduate of Enon High School and lived in Clark County, Ohio his entire life. He was a local farmer and a machine repairman at SPECO, retiring in 1987. He considered himself a jack of all trades but master of none. His descendants consider him to be the epitome of all that a patriarch should be: kind, loving and always offering to help. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 49 years, Christine (Hawke) Shank; son, Joseph W.; granddaughter, Charity (Shank) Beery ; brothers, Raymond and Paul. He is survived by his significant other, Zona Bartley; daughters , Edna Smith and Doris Huffman (husband, Steve); son, David; daughter-in-law , Vickie Shank; 9 grandchildren (Cindy, Rob, Rick, Todd, Jon, JC, Davey, Beth and Danny), 19 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Per Joe's wishes there will be no visitation or memorial service. He has donated his body to Wright State Medical School. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45504 or . The family would like to thank Hospice and especially his nurse, Vivian, for the support and care of Dad through his last journey.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 3, 2019