Joseph Simpson Obituary
SIMPSON, Joseph Thomas 85, of Troy, passed away February 24, 2019. He was a member of Antioch Shrine and the Antioch Pipes and Drums. Services at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Troy. A Masonic service will begin at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Scottish Rite Ring Service. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019
