SIMS, Joseph Walter Age 95, of Centerville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Joseph was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 15, 1925, to the late Joseph C. & Mary E. (Ballard) Sims. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Tom Sims and sister, Dorothy Coldiron. Joseph was a part of the greatest generation and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Joan Sims; children, David (Judi) Sims, John (Judy) Sims, Walt (Deborah) Sims, Carol (Steve) Ploss and Richard Sims; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 12:30 pm. Joseph will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
JUL
28
Service
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
