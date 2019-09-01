Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesleyan Evangelistic Church
2104 Revere Ave
Dayton, OH
Joseph SMART Obituary
SMART, Joseph D. Age 78 of Dayton, passed away August 28, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1941 in Dayton to the late Sterling and Gladys (Sosby) Smart. In addition to his parents, Joe "Hosie" was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Danielle Hayden; his brothers, Dave, Marshall, Stanford, Buddy Smart and his sister, Thelma Roach. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane; children, Tonya, Joe (Janelle) and Michelle (Kevin); grandchildren, Julia, Joshua, Tori, Jeremy, Jessica and Abbey; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Rae; siblings, Kent (Cheryl), Mary (Bud) and Clarence; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Joe was a devoted family man and loving husband. He was hard working and had a smile that would light up any room. Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. A funeral service will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, September 5 at Wesleyan Evangelistic Church, 210Revere Ave, Dayton, 45420 with Pastor John Manley officiating. To share a memory of Joe or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
