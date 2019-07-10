|
SMITH, Joseph W. Age 74 of Centerville passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1944 in Dayton to the late, J. Vincent and Lucille (Schaub) Smith. Also preceding him in death is his brother, James. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Ann (Domansky); children, Dr. Joseph (Nicky) Smith, Michael (Patti) Smith, Kathy (Rick) Cherubini; grandchildren, Kaley, Alexander, Ashley, Joseph, Eric, Megan and Matthew; brother, Jay (Barbara) Smith; sister-in-law, Gail Smith and numerous other extended family and friends. Joseph graduated from Chaminade and the University of Dayton with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was retired owner of Elliott Tool Technologies. Friends and family may visit from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 11 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Friday, July 12 at Church of the Incarnation. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 10, 2019