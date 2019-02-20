STEIER, Joseph F. "Joe" Age 87 formerly of Centerville, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in St. Paul Minnesota. Joe was an avid Cubs Fan, bowler, golfer and card player. He was a long standing member of the Elks and also a member of the Milton Athletic Club. Joe retired from Gallagher-Bassett with over twenty years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary L. Steier. Joe is survived by his children Steven Steier of Ft Wayne, IN., Charles Steier of Fort Worth, TX., Susan Gauer of St. Paul, MN., Catherine Klein of Centerville, OH., and Mary Smoley of Westfield, WI., grandchildren Lance, Sami, Andy, Grace, Sara, Collin and Madison, sister Lillian Rowe of The Villages, FL., and a brother John Steier of Chicago, IL. Family will receive friends Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel; where funeral service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, February 23, 2019. Burial will follow Miami Valley Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Joe's memory to the 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45459. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary