STOMPS, Joseph E. "Joe" Age 78, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Joe will be reunited with his bride of 49 years, Donna in Heaven, hand in hand, they walk with the Lord for eternity. He is survived by his children, Joe (Monica) Stomps and Kimberlee (Grant) Hager; grandchildren, Joey & John Stomps, and Parker Hager, and many other relatives and friends. Joe loved family, nature, the Buckeyes, and was a great softball player in his younger years. Most importantly Joe came to love the Lord. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Miami Valley Church, 40 S. 5th St., Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Dr. Tim Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to Miami Valley Church. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019