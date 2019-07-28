|
STUGMYER, Joseph A. Age 74, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. He was born on April 20, 1945, the son of the late John Joseph and Margaret (Sora) Stugmyer. He was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School Class of 1963, received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration (Accounting) in 1968 from Miami University and attended Graduate Studies at California State University. Joseph also served in the Air National Guard as a Communications Staff Sergeant from June 1968 to June 1974. He held various management positions throughout his career, most recently serving as the Business Manager for Bishop Fenwick High School from 1996 to 2010. He was also a member of Holy Family Parish. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of over 21 years, Regina (Chase) Stugmyer; his children, Joe Stugmyer, Jennifer Fleury, Katy Stugmyer, Sarah (Paul) Seibel, Rachael Nemcic, Matt (Ashley) Nemcic and Aaron (Sarah) Nemcic; his grandchildren, Jacob Fleury, Josh Fleury, Sasha Seibel, David Seibel, Noelle Fisher and Leslie Nemcic; his brother, John (Janie) Stugmyer; and nieces Jill Stugmyer and Jena Stugmyer. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:30am at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH 45042, with Fr. John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5pm-8pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the , Southwest Regional Office, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206, or to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the online guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019