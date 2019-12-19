|
STURGILL, Joseph D. Born in Dayton, Ohio on June 18, 1957 died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was 62 years of age. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Stephanie, and three children Derrick (Tina), Brian (Mikayla), his daughter Rachael (Jon) and eight grandchildren. Joe's family was his pride and joy. He leaves behind, his grieving mother Frances, his brother Lee (Lori) and sister Jeanne (Alain) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was joyously welcomed at Heaven's gate by his father Dennis, and 4 grandparents that preceded him in passing. Joe's desire was to be cremated and not to have a traditional funeral and viewing. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date when the family is better prepared to celebrate a life that was lived with kindness and compassion. His arrangements are being handled by Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home in West Milton, Ohio where Joe resided. A memorial page will be available at www.hale-sarver.com for any who wish to offer condolences to the family. Finally, Joe would wish a fond farewell to the people whom he worked and became friends over his life-time. To those left behind, he would pray that you accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior and have Heaven to look forward to.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019