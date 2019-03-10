|
|
SUTE, Joseph H. Age 90, of Brookville, peacefully left his earthly body on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in his children's presence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Sute; Son-in-law, Brian Schmidt; two brothers, and three sisters. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from DP&L. Survived by his children; Judy Schmidt, Jerel (Carol) Sute, and Janel (Chris) Welch; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019