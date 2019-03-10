Home

Joseph Sute Obituary
SUTE, Joseph H. Age 90, of Brookville, peacefully left his earthly body on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in his children's presence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Sute; Son-in-law, Brian Schmidt; two brothers, and three sisters. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired from DP&L. Survived by his children; Judy Schmidt, Jerel (Carol) Sute, and Janel (Chris) Welch; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
