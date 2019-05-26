SZEMPRUCH, Joseph A. "Pete" 87, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 27, 1931 in Springfield the son of Anthony and Marie (Zavronick) Szempruch. Joseph worked as a stationary steam engineer for International Harvester for over 38 years. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #624 and was a United States Marine Corp veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Bales); three children and spouses, Melanie & Bob Davis, Springfield, Doug & Melissa Szempruch, Oswego, IL and Teresa Szempruch, Springfield; three grandchildren, Dustin & Kristina Davis, Charlotte, NC, Emily & John Williams, San Marcos, CA and Ethan Szempruch, Bealeton, VA; one great grandson, Rhett Davis; three siblings, Frances Bruney, Westerville, OH, Mary Schwartz, Springfield, Edward Szempruch, Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary