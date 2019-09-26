|
TEED, Joseph E. Age 38 of Hamilton passed away on Monday September 23, 2019, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 31, 1981, the son of James and Delinia (Mueller) Teed. On June 23, 2007, in Oxford, Ohio he married Sara E. Snively. Joe had worked as an insurance agent for Greg Wilson Agency, was an underwriter for Cincinnati Insurance Company, an Insurance Broker for AON, and more recently client director for Marsh and McLennan. He was a member of St. Peter in Chains Church, a proud member of PI Kappa Alpha Fraternity, where he held several leadership positions. He was an avid college football fan, especially enjoying Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Sara; two children, Jackson and Addie Teed; his parents James and Delinia Teed; mother-in-law, Joni Snively; a sister, Ginny (Mark) Jones; a brother, Tommy Lesley; two nieces, Olivia and Josie Jones; a nephew, Aidan Jones. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Scott Snively. We are so grateful and appreciative for all the support given by the St. Peter's community, our friends, our coworkers, our family, and anonymous helpers. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Peter in Chains Church 382 Liberty Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adrenal Insufficiency United at AIunited.org Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com ROLL TEED
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 26, 2019