THORPE, Joseph N. Age 71, of Springfield, passed away July 20, 2020, in Villa Springfield. He was born July 14, 1949, in Mahoning County, Ohio. Mr. Thorpe enjoyed listening to music, especially Jazz and Motown. He also loved the heat and enjoyed soaking up the sun on a good hot day. Joseph had attended CSS Adult Day Care and the Easterseals Adult Day Care where he was loved by all. Survivors include his roommates; Brian and Carl and all of the staff and residents at Flora Group Homes, who took wonderful care of him, and his friends at Easterseals. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.