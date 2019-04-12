Home

VORSTEG III, Joseph V. "Joe" (1956 2019) Age 62 of Kettering, OH, formerly of Xenia, passed away on April 3, 2019. Joe was born on August 24, 1956 in Xenia, the son of the late Joseph V. and Donna M. (McAllister) Vorsteg. Joe graduated from Greene Joint Vocational school in 1975. He owned and operated his drywall and construction business, Advanced Construction Services. He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Julie K. Kasper, his son Joseph V.Vorsteg, Jr., his sister Lorie (Tom) Watts of Xenia and a nephew Adam Watts of Walnut Creek, CA. A private service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
