WEDDINGTON, Joseph "Joey" Age 46 of Dayton, Ohio passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on March 27, 2019. Joey is survived by his girlfriend of 10 years, Cindy Walker; mother, Jennifer Zimmer; son, Daniel Weddington; sister, Cory Davidson; brother, Nick Zimmer; aunt, Janet Bellware; uncle and aunt, Scott & Barbara Weddington as well as numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jay Weddington; step-father, David Zimmer and brother, Vince Zimmer. Joey was a 1990 graduate of Fairmont High School and went onto RETS TECH where he became HVAC certified. He has worked as a roofer since he was a teenager, most recently for Sturgill Roofing where he suffered a massive stroke. Joey enjoyed being outside, riding his go-kart and building things. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12pm TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL 648 Watervliet Ave Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service at 12pm at the funeral home. Joey's final resting place will be in Beavertown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.