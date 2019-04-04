Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
For more information about
Joseph Weddington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Weddington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Weddington


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Weddington Obituary
WEDDINGTON, Joseph "Joey" Age 46 of Dayton, Ohio passed away at Miami Valley Hospital on March 27, 2019. Joey is survived by his girlfriend of 10 years, Cindy Walker; mother, Jennifer Zimmer; son, Daniel Weddington; sister, Cory Davidson; brother, Nick Zimmer; aunt, Janet Bellware; uncle and aunt, Scott & Barbara Weddington as well as numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jay Weddington; step-father, David Zimmer and brother, Vince Zimmer. Joey was a 1990 graduate of Fairmont High School and went onto RETS TECH where he became HVAC certified. He has worked as a roofer since he was a teenager, most recently for Sturgill Roofing where he suffered a massive stroke. Joey enjoyed being outside, riding his go-kart and building things. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12pm TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL 648 Watervliet Ave Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service at 12pm at the funeral home. Joey's final resting place will be in Beavertown Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now