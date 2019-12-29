|
|
WESPISER III., Joseph Paul Age 90, passed away peacefully with his devoted wife of 66 years, Kate, by his side on Monday, December 9, 2019. Joe will always be remembered as a man full of passions for life. He enjoyed people, (never met a stranger), had a taste for adventure, loved to travel and had a deep appreciation for the arts. But Joe's most precious times where spent with his family. He adored his wife, Kate and his daughters, Melinda, Melissa, and Marcia, along with their husbands, Jim, Holt and Mike. Joe was blessed with three granddaughters and a grandson along with (soon to be) four great granddaughters. Joe touched the lives of many with his kind and loving spirit and will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Life to honor Joe is planned for June 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Joseph P. Wespiser Endowment Fund at the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019