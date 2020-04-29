|
WOMACKS, Joseph William Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26th at the age of 88. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Grace of 62 years, as well as by the loving family they built together, including their children Debbie Corson, Karen Buckey (Alan), Joyce Womacks (Bill Lee), and Joe Womacks (Patti), their ten grandchildren, and their five great grandchildren. A private burial service will be held for the family, with a public memorial held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Miami Valley. A full obituary can be found at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/obituaries/
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020