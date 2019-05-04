WORKMAN, Joseph Franklin 1959 2019 59 of Wurtland KY went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on November 23, 1959 in Albany GA a son of Joseph Franklin & Hazel Nadine Gehringer Workman. He was a B.J.C.P. Judge; he was well liked and known for his since of humor and intelligence. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, John Workman. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Diane Black; his mother, Hazel Workman; a brother, Kelly Workman of Wurtland and a sister, Krissie Warbel and her husband Dan of Russell. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Wright's Funeral Home in Greenup KY by Brother Don Kouns. Family and friends will gather from Noon till the time of the service at the funeral home.. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightsfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary