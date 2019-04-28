Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph ZAJBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph ZAJBEL


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph ZAJBEL Obituary
ZAJBEL, Joseph Michael 69, of Xenia, formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Harmony Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Xenia. He was born February 4, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Joseph R. and Phyllis Madascy Zajbel. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He is survived by three sisters, Roxanne Brittain, Huber Heights, Lori (Kem) Meadows, Xenia, and Amy (Russ) Bauer, Cincinnati, two brothers, Thomas Zajbel, Xenia and Martin (Agnes) Zajbel, College Corner, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, by three brothers, James Zajbel, Lawrence Zajbel, and Charles Zajbel, by a sister-in-law, Barbara Zajbel, and by a brother-in-law, Don Brittain. Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, May 3, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 9:00am Friday until service time. Burial will be in the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now