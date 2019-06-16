ZISCHLER, Joseph Edgar "Joe" 96, of Springfield, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Eaglewood Village. He was born in Clark County on July 26, 1922, son of the late Harry Zischler and Hazel (Eicholtz). Joe retired from Borden's Dairy after more than 35 years of service. He is survived by son Jim (Pat) Zischler of Waukesha, Wisconsin; daughter Debra (Randal) Botkin; sister Betty Thacker; five grandchildren, Mark (Wendy) Conway, Cory (Heather) Conway, Colm (Emily) Botkin, Caleb (Katrina) Botkin, and Chris (Courtney) Botkin; six great grandchildren, Sabrina and Christian Conway, Derek and Samantha Dunifer, George Botkin, and Jett Botkin; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, as well as, sister Imogene Boggess, and brother Harry "Pinky" Zischler. Joe's family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Assisted Living Facilty at Eaglewood Village for being so kind and caring, and treating him like family. A memorial service in celebration of Joe's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Larry Grunden and Leslie Fox officiating. The family will welcome friends for two hours prior to the service. Joe never met a stranger, never forgot a name or a face, and loved to share a good story with whoever he ran into. In lieu of flowers, take time to listen to a story. Memorial contributions can be made in Joe's name to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Springfield. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to Joe's family at www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary