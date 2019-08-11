|
|
APICELLA, Josephine Age 96, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Josephine (nee Scally) was born on July 26, 1923 in Sandusky, OH. She was preceded in death by Dominic, her husband of 57 years, three brothers and two sisters. Josephine spent the first half of her marriage on Long Island, NY working with her husband in his pharmacy and raising their two children, Jean (Richard) Anderson and Marie Apicella. In 1973, she moved back to OH with her husband to be closer to family. Josephine was a member of St Charles Borromeo Church for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, shopping, golfing and spending time in FL with her beloved Dominic. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, who provided exceptional care to her husband during his final illness. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her sister, Roseann Kurilic and her sister-in-law, Florence Apicella. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Bethany Village for their kindness, compassion and care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Tuesday, Aug 13 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Social Services or Marianist Missions. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019