Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Josephine BENEKE Obituary
BENEKE, Josephine Heider Of Brookville, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by her family. Born in Brookville, Ohio on October 16,1929. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Blanche Heider. Siblings-Clarence Bernheisel, Arlene Stoner, Meriam Murray, Mary Newbauer. Granddaughter-Michelle Showalter. Niece-Patty Banks, Nephew-Gary Murray. Survived by loving husband Harold Beneke of 41 years; children Diana Kitchen, Jenny Showalter, Mike Derringer, Donna Prim, Mary Wynn; grandchildren David Kitchen, Patricia Kitchen, Eddie (Jackie) Prim, Chandra (Jeremy) Touchstone, Frances (Rick) Mosley, Joey (Danielle) Norris, Jeremy (Bree) Prim. 19 great grandchildren,1 great great granddaughter; nephew Wayne (Joann) Newbauer; niece Pam (Gary) Curliss,; along with numerous great nieces and nephews, adopted children and family friends. Josephine graduated from Brookville High Schoo inl 1948. She retired from Rikes/Lazarus as a cook. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to tractor shows with long time friends Ralph & Geri Ney. Josephine was Mother Advisor of the Brookville Rainbow Girls and belonged to the Brookville Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed participating with the Brookville Country Bell Homemakers Club. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US RT. 35 - West Alexandria. Eastern Star services at 7:40 PM Monday. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Coleen Besecker presiding. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019
