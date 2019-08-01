Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
1938 - 2019
Josephine Dixon Obituary
DIXON, Josephine Age 81 of Dayton, OH passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born March 3, 1938 in Senoia, Georgia to the late Rolsey and Rosa Bowles. Josephine retired from Kettering Memorial Hospital after 35 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dixon, Sr.; sons, Wardell Dixon, Albert Dixon, Jr. and Samuel Luvette Dixon; and siblings, Rolsey, Mozell, Rosanna, Timothy, Sara Kate, Francis, Emmit and Anderson. Josephine will be missed by her loving daughters, Cynthia Yvette Dixon, Lutricia Horton; 7 grandchildren, Luvette, Shawntae, Niessha, Allen, Louie, Lutreasa and Alicia; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her devoted friend Curtis Davis. Family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH. To leave a memory of Josephine or a condolence to her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
