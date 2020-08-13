1/1
JOSEPHINE EID
1928 - 2020
EID, Josephine Elias Josephine Elias Eid, age 92, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born August 7, 1928, in Beirut, Lebanon, to Elias and Labibeh (Matar) Salem. She married Maroun Eid in Beirut, Lebanon, and he preceded her in death. Josephine is survived by her children, Aida (George) Najem, Nazha (Albert) Azzi, Joseph (Samira) Eid, Michel (Bernadette) Eid and Tony (Renee) Eid; seventeen grandchildren, Aline (Afif), Elie (Rita), Rita (George), Roy, Camelia (George), Josephine (Shawn), Maroun (Rachael), Danny (Destany), Micheline (Tarek), Joseph, Jessy (John), Joyce, Roge (Miranda), Robair (Hanada), Ronnie (Sharon), Randy (Kelly) and Rami; nineteen great-grandchildren, Elissa, Elio, Charbel, EJ, Jennifer, Ray, Sarah, Serena, Charbel, Maria, Navaeha, Natalya, Aaliyah, Audrey, Renee, Marianna, Jiries, Karly and Everley; two sisters, Madeline Kareh and Jacqueline (Karim) Nakhle; and other numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a brother, Aziz Salem; sisters, Chafica Daoud, Hnayneh Gedeon and Caroline Matar. Josephine was overwhelmed with joy every time her family was together in one setting with her. She always made sure everyone around her felt welcome and happy. The name "Eid" means celebration, and Josephine would make all family time a wonderful occasion by consistently cooking gourmet Lebanese cuisine and desserts for her beloved family. Her warm and caring nature was adored by everybody in her community, and she consistently taught her kids and grandkids life long lessons that they will carry for the rest of their lives. Her modesty, kind-heartedness, generosity, and unselfishness will forever be remembered. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 50 Nutt Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458. Burial will follow the Mass at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
St Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
