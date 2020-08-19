1/
Josephine FISHER
1925 - 2020
FISHER, Josephine M. Josephine M. Fisher, 94, of Middletown, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, on August 22, 1925, to parents, James and Mary (Polisini) Vitori. Josephine had worked as a secretary for the Family Service Bureau. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Josephine is survived by her sons, Thomas (Teresa) Fisher & Larry Fisher; daughter, Mary Ann (Phillip) Fisher Huculak; sisters, Caroline Kipus & Geraldine O'Neil; and seven grandchildren, Alex Fisher, James Fisher, Michael Fisher, Joseph Fisher, Olivia Huculak, Benjamin Huculak & Lexi Brewer. She was preceded in death by husband, Peter M. Fisher; son, Michael Fisher; parents; brother, Ernie Vitori; and sister, Helen Louise Dennis. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to mass Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
