FISHER, Josephine M. Josephine M. Fisher, 94, of Middletown, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, on August 22, 1925, to parents, James and Mary (Polisini) Vitori. Josephine had worked as a secretary for the Family Service Bureau. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Josephine is survived by her sons, Thomas (Teresa) Fisher & Larry Fisher; daughter, Mary Ann (Phillip) Fisher Huculak; sisters, Caroline Kipus & Geraldine O'Neil; and seven grandchildren, Alex Fisher, James Fisher, Michael Fisher, Joseph Fisher, Olivia Huculak, Benjamin Huculak & Lexi Brewer. She was preceded in death by husband, Peter M. Fisher; son, Michael Fisher; parents; brother, Ernie Vitori; and sister, Helen Louise Dennis. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to mass Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
.