McCOY-PUGH, Josephine Dean "Jo" Age 88 of Dayton passed away peacefully on March 25 , 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 23, 1930 to the late Hick and Agnes Suiter Dean in Clarksville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill McCoy and Don Pugh, her brothers; Robert Dean of Clarksville, TN., James Dean of Clarksville, TN., half-brother, Franklin Dean, brother, Harry Dean of Nashville, TN., a sister, Maggie Bowers, New Orleans, Louisiana. Survivors include her children, Connie (McCoy) Creech and her husband Larry of Xenia, OH, Steve McCoy and his wife Melanie (Hubbs) of Bellbrook, OH, Carol (McCoy) Daufen and her husband, Bill of Xenia, OH; two sisters , Ruth (Dean) Haley and her husband Joe of Clarksville, TN, Ruby (Dean-Price) of Boynton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Rick Creech, Brent Daufen; nieces and nephews, Joey Haley, Cindy Haley-Pitts, Angie Haley-Thomas, Dean Hillman, Deanna Hillman-Adams, Tina Hillman, Charlotte Hillman, Mike Hillman and many other great nieces and nephews. Jo graduated from Clarksville High School in 1948 and later attended classes at the University of Dayton. She was a Unit Secretary at Fairmont West High School for 25 years. Then later in her retirement she became a secretary for Belmont Church of Christ for 15 years. She was a longstanding member of Belmont Church of Christ for over 65 years. Jo was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and wife. Jo loved to meet with her "J" Club who were Jean, Jackie, and June and of course Jo. They played Hand in Foot on Thursdays for multiple years. She loved to learn new things. She was adventurous in trying to work her smartphone, fix her computer or TV before calling Connie for help. Jo was an avid emailer to her sisters (Ruth and Ruby) almost daily. She looked forward to her family gatherings at her "homeplace" in Clarksville, TN each Christmas and also going out to "the Land" in Bellbrook/Sugarcreek that has been in the family since 1962 and is where her son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Melanie reside today. She rarely missed her "Friday" hair appointments! She would also meet with her two daughters (Connie and Carol) on most Tuesdays to go out to eat and then come home to watch Dancing with the Stars and Hallmark movies. Jo was going into her third straight year of meeting her son, Steve at St. Leonard's Silver Sneakers exercise program on Mondays and Wednesdays. Jo loved to tend to her garden each year and enjoyed sitting out on her backyard patio porch to enjoy the view. As you are reading, you can tell you would have to "book an appointment" with Jo to squeeze into her busy schedule! She was an incredible example to her family by always showing great patience, unconditional love, and humor. She cherished both her grandsons, Rick and Brent. Her family is grateful that she lived her life as she wanted and did so, independently up until her passing. She was a tremendous example of a wonderful Christian woman. Jo will be missed so much by her family, but in their sorrow are also rejoicing knowing she is with our Heavenly Father. Funeral Service 12 noon Friday March 29, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Tom Marcum and Tim Nowlin officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 am until 12 noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton in her memory.