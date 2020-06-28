Josephine SAFRIET
SAFRIET, Josephine E. Age 92, of New Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence. Josephine was born into an Italian Family of 12 children with 2 still living, sister, Ida and brother, John. She was a Massage Therapist and was always up for a good conversation and fun adventure. Josephine was a most giving soul that gave selflessly of herself to her children, friends and family. The many people she helped, loved and supported know the kind heart and spirit that walked with us for 92 years. In her honor please be kind and help others in this life journey. Lend a helping hand, a loving word of hope or just a smile to those in need. In this her beautiful giving spirit will always be with us. She was married for 50 years to Arthur who passed in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Josephine is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Loretta Rubin of New Carlisle and Diane & Peter Clark of Tipp City; son & daughter-in-law, Arthur J. & Sirina Safriet of New Carlisle; grandchildren, Alicia Rubin and Isaiah (Lori) Burch; great-grandchildren, Josie and Sadie; sister-in-law, Joann (John) Harmon; brother-in-law, Joel Safriet. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
