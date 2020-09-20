1/
Josephine SWEENEY
SWEENEY, Josephine S. "Jo" Age 95, formerly of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She along with her husband owned and operated the J. & B. Hallmark stores in Beavercreek, Fairborn, and Trotwood. Mrs. Sweeney was a member of Corinth Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She attended Youngstown College. She is preceded in death by her husband Byron H. and sister Betty W. Mirer of New York, NY. Survived by daughter, Charlotte (George) Catlin of Grove City; son Glen (Judy) Sweeney of Columbus; four grandchildren, Eric and Kyle Sweeney, Phillip and Alan Caitlin. A private family service will be held. If so desired, contributions may be made to the Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4269 Corinth Blvd., Dayton, OH 45410. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.routosng.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
