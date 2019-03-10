WILDER, Josephine 89 of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Balkan, KY on May 25, 1929, the daughter of Sol and Isabelle Adams. Josephine retired from the Thermometer Corp. of America. She was a member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her garden, cooking and going to church. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harley; grandson Matt Wilder and sister Valerie Lawson. Survivors include her children Earl Dean Wilder, William Wilder, Barb (Dave) O'Reilly and Harley Vernon Wilder; five grandchildren Mike (Heather) Wilder, Lyle (Debi) Dozier, David Wilder, Jason (Chakara) Dozier and Adam (Athena) Wilder; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Josephine will be Tuesday at 10:00AM in the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church 2650 Hilldale. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Miami Valley 1948 N Limestone St Springfield, Ohio 45503. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary