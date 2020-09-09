1/1
JOSHUA SAMPLES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSHUA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAMPLES, Joshua E. Joshua E. Samples, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on September 3, 2020, at the age of 55. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11th, at the House of Deliverance Church, 333 S. Second St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10 am until time of service, 11 am. Interment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joshua's honor to the kids' school at the following link http://tinyurl.com/joshuasamples or by mail, Community School of Davidson, 404 Armour St. Davidson, NC 28036. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved